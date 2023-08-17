Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Music

In the newly-released MV, the 'Nope' actress seemingly makes a reference to her baby daddy's comment about the outfit that she wore at Usher's residency show in Las Vegas.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has cashed in on the drama with Darius Jackson. The "Nope" actress appears to troll her baby daddy in Usher's "Boyfriend" visuals by referring to his controversial comment about her outfit.

Dropped on Wednesday, August 16, the music video sees Keke having a night out with her friends. They later hang out with Usher, who sings, "Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me, that's cool/ He should know I'm pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you."

After Keke and Usher dance together in a casino, the video transitions to her waking u in bed and taking a call from the crooner. "S**t, I'm so tired… I am a mother, after all," the 29-year-old says, winking at the camera.

Keke seemingly makes a reference to Darius' comment about the outfit that she wore at Usher's residency show in Las Vegas. At the time, Keke was wearing a black thong bodysuit under a black see-through dress, prompting Darius to tweet, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Darius then doubled down on his remark in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

Hinting at a rift in their relationship, Keke and Darius later unfollowed each other on Instagram. She also appeared to clap back at her boyfriend by posting an Instagram clip wherein she's selling merchandise with "I'M A MOTHA" graphics.

Earlier this month, however, Media Take Out revealed that the "Scream Queens" alum and Darius were recently spotted on a date in Los Angeles. In a video reportedly uploaded by Keke's friend Aaliyah Jay, Darius was seen in the background while the two women were dancing.

