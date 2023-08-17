 

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Music

In the newly-released MV, the 'Nope' actress seemingly makes a reference to her baby daddy's comment about the outfit that she wore at Usher's residency show in Las Vegas.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has cashed in on the drama with Darius Jackson. The "Nope" actress appears to troll her baby daddy in Usher's "Boyfriend" visuals by referring to his controversial comment about her outfit.

Dropped on Wednesday, August 16, the music video sees Keke having a night out with her friends. They later hang out with Usher, who sings, "Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me, that's cool/ He should know I'm pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you."

After Keke and Usher dance together in a casino, the video transitions to her waking u in bed and taking a call from the crooner. "S**t, I'm so tired… I am a mother, after all," the 29-year-old says, winking at the camera.

  Editors' Pick

Keke seemingly makes a reference to Darius' comment about the outfit that she wore at Usher's residency show in Las Vegas. At the time, Keke was wearing a black thong bodysuit under a black see-through dress, prompting Darius to tweet, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Darius then doubled down on his remark in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

Hinting at a rift in their relationship, Keke and Darius later unfollowed each other on Instagram. She also appeared to clap back at her boyfriend by posting an Instagram clip wherein she's selling merchandise with "I'M A MOTHA" graphics.

Earlier this month, however, Media Take Out revealed that the "Scream Queens" alum and Darius were recently spotted on a date in Los Angeles. In a video reportedly uploaded by Keke's friend Aaliyah Jay, Darius was seen in the background while the two women were dancing.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle With Loving Tribute on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday
Related Posts
Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer Opens Up on Her Parents' Reaction to Her Fluid Sexuality

Keke Palmer Opens Up on Her Parents' Reaction to Her Fluid Sexuality

Keke Palmer Says Being a Mom Gives Her a 'Sense Freedom' Despite Being Shamed by BF Over Her Outfit

Keke Palmer Says Being a Mom Gives Her a 'Sense Freedom' Despite Being Shamed by BF Over Her Outfit

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Reveals Pressure to Be 'Perfect' Amid Backlash Over Outfit-Shaming Comments

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Reveals Pressure to Be 'Perfect' Amid Backlash Over Outfit-Shaming Comments

Latest News
Bruce Willis' Wife Celebrates 'Sweet' Stepdaughter Rumer Willis' 35th Birthday
  • Aug 17, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Celebrates 'Sweet' Stepdaughter Rumer Willis' 35th Birthday

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage
  • Aug 17, 2023

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'
  • Aug 17, 2023

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals
  • Aug 17, 2023

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids
  • Aug 17, 2023

Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids

Jennifer Lopez Marks Ben Affleck's 51st Birthday by Sharing Rare Video of Him Singing
  • Aug 17, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Marks Ben Affleck's 51st Birthday by Sharing Rare Video of Him Singing

Most Read
Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours
Music

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit

Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Adele Weeps During Couple's Baby Gender Reveal at Las Vegas Concert

Shania Twain Announces Third Las Vegas Residency Show

Shania Twain Announces Third Las Vegas Residency Show