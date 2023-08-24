Zendaya Breaks Silence on Alleged Tension With Stylist Law Roach Over Louis Vuitton Drama

Cover Images/KIKA Press Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' actress sets the record straight about speculations that she's beefing with her longtime stylist Law Roach after a seating mishap during Paris Fashion Week in March.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman spoke out about rumors that she's beefing with her longtime stylist Law Roach after a seating mishap during Paris Fashion Week in March. The actress set the record straight for the first time in an interview for ELLE's September issue.

"When it happened, I said, 'Oh no, I hope people don't try to create something from this,' " Zendaya said in the interview, which was published on Wednesday, August 23. "We're so used to sitting together that he didn't know where to go."

The "Euphoria" star went on to say that she actually pointed to her assistant for help and not to sit behind her. She further noted, "But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful."

"I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love," the "Challengers" actress added. "He's involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he's always going to be there. He's always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it's more than just clothes on a red carpet."

The seating debacle emerged after a viral video featured Zendaya rushing to her front-row seat at the Louis Vuitton presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Law, meanwhile, could be seen standing there as he was unsure of where to sit. The Emmy-winning actress then pointed to a seat behind her.

The video sparked rumors online that there was tension between the two as it came after Law announced his early retirement. Blaming it on "politics" and "lies," he said at the time, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out."

While this is the first time for the girlfriend of Tom Holland to address the rumors, Law previously echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview. Speaking with The Cut in March, he said, "It was a long walk. So, it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn't like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety."

He continued, "In my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn't, you know, it wasn't a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was."

