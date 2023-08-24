 

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video
Martha Muchlinski confirms in a video shared on her TikTok page that her older brother and only sibling 'did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life.'

AceShowbiz - Another rising social media star has passed away. TikTok star VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, died by suicide at the age of 32 and his passing was confirmed by his sister, Martha Muchlinski.

"I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life," Martha said in a video shared on her TikTok page. "Joe fought a long and really terrible battle with his mental illness and all we can hope now is that he is at peace."

In the caption, Martha wrote, "Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life." She added, "I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy's) last video and deserve some closure."

In the said clip, which was posted just hours before news of his death broke, Joe explained how he wanted to be remembered as a "creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music."

"I also want to be remembered as a camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories," he continued. "I would rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell."

Joe went on to inform his 177.9K followers that he was "thankful" for them and that his fans meant "the world to him." He further elaborated, "All in all, I've had a terrific life... I've got to visit the other side of the world, and I've made tons of friends from all walks of life."

"I have nothing to complain about," the late star concluded his message. "And I have nothing but peace and love for all of you."

