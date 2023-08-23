Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism

Cover Images/M10s/TheNews2 Music

The 'How We Roll' songstress receives the unpleasant comment via social media, shortly after she uploaded a video of her dancing to her newly-released song 'BRB'.

AceShowbiz - Ciara has fired back at a critic of her music. After being criticized for making "TikTok music" following the release of her song titled "BRB", the "How We Roll" songstress did not hold back in sharing her response via social media.

On Sunday, August 20, the 37-year-old singer made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the hater. "And.. ..you're watching…[a smiling face emoji] taking time to comment. Gotta love it [smiling face with tears of joy and smiling face with three red hearts emojis] #CiCi EP," she pointed out. She was replying to the hater's tweet that read, "She making Tik Tok music atp."

Not stopping there, Ciara went on to voice her thoughts on the critic who appeared to be a female assistant coach at William & Mary Tribe Women's Basketball in Virginia, based on her X profile. In a follow-up tweet, the singer penned, "Not the assistant coach of a women's basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense."

Ciara fired back at one of online critics via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier that day, the "Get Loose" singer uploaded a video via X. In the clip, she could be seen practicing her choreography for her "BRB" song along with a number of backup dancers in a studio. She appeared to be in good spirits and energetic despite being pregnant. Along with the clip, she wrote in the tweet, "BRB BRB BRB," adding a slew of various emojis including a woman dancing emoji.

Despite that one criticism, Ciara was showered with praise for her dance moves. In the replies section of the tweet, one X user exclaimed, "Omg how can you still dance so good ??you are such a Legend." Another joined in, "What amazing dance moves here ...WOW." A third gushed, "I love that you still dance with the same passion you did a decade ago." Similarly, a fourth marveled, "This is why you stay pregnant! Them knees are STURDY! I like this track too."

The video of Ciara dancing to her "BRB" single came a few days after she released the track. On August 18, she dropped her album titled "CiCi" which features a number of songs including "BRB". On this particular song, she sings, "You're all I want, you're all I need/ I hate it when we go/ Promise you'll miss me when I'm gone?/ I don't wanna make you wait too long."

