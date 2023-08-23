 

Nia Long Fights Ex Ime Udoka Over Custody of Their Child

Cover Images/AP/Sara De Boer
The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alum demands primary custody of her 11-year-old son Kez months after she called it quits with the basketball coach due to his cheating scandal.

AceShowbiz - Nia Long is taking her ex Ime Udoka to court over the custody of their minor child. The actress has demanded primary custody of her 11-year-old son, whom she shares with the basketball coach, months after their split due to his cheating scandal.

Per Radar Online's report, Nia is represented by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector in filling a case to "determine a parental relationship" with her ex in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the documents, she accused her ex of having "failed to support" his son Kez Sunday Long Udoka.

The 52-year-old mother of two demanded primary legal and physical custody of their son. She, however, asked the judge to allow Ime "reasonable visitation" that is "consistent with the child's best interest." She also asked that her ex be ordered to pay the legal fees associated with the case.

A ruling on the petition has not yet been handed down and Ime has not responded to Nia's requests.

Ime's affair was exposed to public back in September 2022. The pair, who had been together since 2010, called off their engagement after he was reported to have had an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer.

In December, Nia's rep said the two were "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son." Another source close to the actress said that "the situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter months later, Nia blasted the Boston Celtics for making public Ime's infidelity. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she said. "No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."

The "Life in a Year" star later revealed that she took her son out of school after the news broke. "I've had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months," she shared. "And I've had to just say, 'It's alright. You'll pick yourself back up and' - oh my god. I'm about to cry. 'You'll pick yourself back up and keep moving.' "

