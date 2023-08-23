 

Lizzo Back in Studio as She Insists She's 'Doing Good' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Back in Studio as She Insists She's 'Doing Good' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Instagram
Music

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker is busy working on her new music as she returns to the recording booth amid damning allegations leveled at her by former backing dancers.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo claims to be "doing good" as controversy keeps raging over her alleged sexual misconduct. The "About Damn Time" star, 36, is being taken to court by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination, but has now declared she is coping fine and has returned to making music.

"(I'm) doing good. I'm in the studio right now," she told photographers who snapped her walking into a studio in Los Angeles on Monday, August 21 when asked how she was coping.

The Grammy winner was driven to the studio in a luxury SUV and stepped out wearing a long white Yitty hoodie and shiny thigh high silver boots with a matching metallic-coloured purse.

Lizzo has strongly denied the allegations against her trio of ex-dancers, and recently issued a denial she had split from boyfriend Myke Wright in the wake of their allegations against her.

She started dating comedian Myke, 35, in 2021 after they hosted the MTV live music show "Wonderland" together in 2016, but were hit by split claims after the pair unfollowed each other on social media earlier this month - with Lizzo also deleting all their photos together. But a spokesman for the singer said there is "no truth" to claims the pair had broken up.

The dancers' legal team has also claimed six more people have approached them with disparaging accusations against Lizzo, but no new allegations have yet been detailed.

  Editors' Pick

Attorneys representing the lawsuit being brought against the star by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez told Page Six they have been reviewing and vetting fresh claims about sexual misconduct from another half-dozen complainants "with similar stories" as the trio.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano said his firm has been examining claims from other dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls".

He added in a statement Lizzo's original three accusers "have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same."

The lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees, adding, "Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

Among the allegations against Lizzo from her former dancers is that the singer pressured them to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and pushed them into eating bananas sticking from sex workers' vaginas in the nightspot.

Lizzo denied their claims in a statement on her Instagram, saying, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Introduce Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
Related Posts
Lizzo's Big Grrrl Dancers Show Love for Singer Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo's Big Grrrl Dancers Show Love for Singer Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Lizzo Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From at Least Six More Accusers

Lizzo Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From at Least Six More Accusers

Latest News
Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments
  • Aug 23, 2023

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi
  • Aug 23, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express
  • Aug 23, 2023

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture

Drew Barrymore Awed by Renee Rapp's 'Sexiness' for Protecting Her From Alleged Stalker at NYC Event
  • Aug 23, 2023

Drew Barrymore Awed by Renee Rapp's 'Sexiness' for Protecting Her From Alleged Stalker at NYC Event

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits
  • Aug 23, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Most Read
Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show
Music

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release