Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Introduce Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The Tennis champion and her husband proudly show off their bundle of joy in a new Instagram post while posing with their first child Olympia after welcoming the baby.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has delivered her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian. The 41-year-old tennis icon offered fans a first glimpse of the tot in a video with her family posted to her TikTok on Tuesday, August 22 while her partner separately revealed the tot's name is Adira River Ohanian, which means "noble, majestic, mighty and powerful" in Hebrew.

Serena was seen only with Alexis and their five-year-old daughter Olympia at the start of her latest TikTok clip, before she gets off the bench they are sharing and holds up a finger to Alexis in a signal to wait before she briefly walks out of frame before returning with her new arrival, who she cradles and kisses after she sits down as her husband and other daughter nestle up to her.

Serena, who wore a pink dress in the footage, captioned the clip, "Welcome my beautiful angel."

Alexis revealed the baby's name on his Instagram by posting, "Welcome, Adira River Ohanian." He added, "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love, a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy and healthy mama."

Adding he thinks Serena is the "Greatest Mum of all Time," he went on, "Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift - you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."

Before having her second child, Serena had shared the gender of her daughter alongside her husband at a party.

She and Alexis, who married in New Orleans in November 2017, met when they were both in the same hotel in Rome in May 2015. They started dating soon afterwards, got engaged in December 2016 and had their daughter Olympia in September the year after.

Serena announced she was pregnant for the second time just before the Met Gala in May, and also told Vogue about her early fears of becoming a parent, "Earlier in my career, I never thought about having kids."

"There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children," she added. "The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense."

You can share this post!