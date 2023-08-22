Noah Cyrus and Brother Braison Not Feuding With Mom Tish Despite Skipping Her Nuptials

Instagram Celebrity

Despite skipping the wedding in Malibu, California on Saturday, August 19, Noah and Braison are allegedly 'supportive' of their mom and her new husband, Dominic Purcell.

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus and her brother Braison are happy for mom Tish for her marriage to actor Dominic Purcell. Despite skipping the nuptials, Noah and Braison are allegedly "supportive" of their mom and her new husband.

"There is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison," a source claims to Entertainment Tonight. "They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn't work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish's wedding."

While Noah and Braison didn't attend the intimate ceremony, which took place in Malibu, California on Saturday, August 19, their sister Miley Cyrus showed love and support to Tish by attending the wedding. Not stopping there, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker also served as her mom's maid of honor.

"Miley just wants to be there for her mom and wants her to be happy," the source adds. "She was glad to be there for her."

Noah and Braison sparked feud rumors when they weren't in attendance at Tish's wedding to the "Prison Break" actor. Instead, Braison and Noah posted on their Instagram Stories pictures showing they spent the weekend hanging out together and going to Walmart.

Tish, who shares Noah, Miley and Braison with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, tied the knot with Dominic after they got engaged four months ago. In pictures from their wedding, Miley could be seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as she looked stunning in an ice blue dress. She appeared to be visibly emotional as she watched the couple exchange vows.

Tish previously announced her engagement to Dominic by sharing a photo of them online together that included her diamond engagement ring. "A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell," she said.

The 56-year-old star divorced Billy Ray in April 2022 after they married in 1993, citing irreconcilable differences. In the court filings, she said they had not "co-habited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years."

