T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too
In a preview of 'Unwine with Taska K', the blogger presses a woman named Passion about her supposed relationships with some hip-hop heavyweights, such as T-Pain and Busta Rhymes.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - T-Pain's alleged mistress has laid bare her supposedly secret relationships. A woman named Passion, who has claimed to be sexually involved with the married rapper, revealed that she also slept with his friend Busta Rhymes in a new interview with Tasha K.

In a preview of a new episode of "Unwine with Taska K", the blogger presses her guest on her supposed relationships with some hip-hop heavyweights, including T-Pain and Busta Rhymes. "I have to ask, 'cuz you said, 'I had never dealt with a married man before.' Did you sleep with Busta Rhymes while he was married?" Tasha asks Passion, who grins and looks away from the camera.

"So we got T-Pain, what about Ray J?" the host further quizzes Passion, who vehemently denies that she has slept with Kim Kardashian's ex. Tasha then goes to back to Passion's alleged relationship with Busta, asking, "Busta Rhymes, so you slept with him knowing that he had a wife?" Passion insists, "I swear to God Tasha, and I dealt with him for a minute too."

Before the clip comes to an end, the controversial blogger also asks her guest if she ever got pregnant due to sexual encounters with any of the men in her life. Passion is left speechless once again and she seems to dodge the question.

This isn't the first time Passion has talked about her alleged relationship with T-Pain. Back in 2020, she revealed that she had a secret relationship with the "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker between 2018 and 2019 while he has been married to Amber Najm since 2003.

She said T-Pain told her he had an open marriage and that he was allegedly supposed to bring her home to hook up with his bisexual wife. She claimed he ended up falling for her and would take her to hotels. At one time, they had a threesome with her friend. She additionally claimed that he never wore protection with her and she got pregnant.

The "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)" hitmaker reportedly dumped his mistress while she was still pregnant, but she eventually aborted the baby at 3 months. At the time, Passion also said that T-Pain gave her STI due to their unprotected sex.

