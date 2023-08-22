 

50 Cent Makes Fun of Nick Cannon for Having '12 Kids' With 'Many Women'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
A few months after being deemed 'fat' by the host of 'The Masked Singer', the 'In Da Club' rapper questions how Nick has no problem with having '12 kids' with 'that many women.'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent appeared to have not stopped his feud with Nick Cannon. A few months after being deemed "fat" by the host of "The Masked Singer", the "In Da Club" rapper made fun of Nick for having "12 kids" with "many women."

Fif trolled the 42-year-old host when the former was sitting down with Brian J. Roberts from Forbes for an interview. During the chat which was published on Friday, August 18, he could be heard saying, "If I had Nick Cannon's 12 kids or s**t like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody's here."

"But I'm not going to have kids like that," the "Power" actor went on to say. On the reason why, he stated, "I don't want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don't feel like your friend anymore. I don't know what the f**k is wrong with Nick Cannon."

"You know what I mean? Like, this s**t is just different. Right? See look, I have to work on that part right there, like when it slips out, because that is the old 50 Cent. I am new, the new 50," Fif continued. "Yeah, you know, I owed him that 'cause he said something about me. He said I was, what'd he say?"

50 Cent was seemingly referring to Nick calling the former "fat" during the filming of Nick's podcast titled "The Daily Cannon". In a June episode, Nick was having a conversation about Fif with his co-hosts Mason Moussette and Courtney Bee. "You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago. That's a different Fif than this fat n***a that's walking around now," he bluntly stated.

In response, Mason insisted by saying, "I still would date the s**t out of him." Nick responded, "I guarantee you, 50 Cent will come on this show. And Imma play this clip about both of y'all saying y'all wanna f**k him. He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You looking at them pictures from 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', now it's get thick or die fryin'!"

