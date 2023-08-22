Sienna Miller Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

The actress of 'The Lost City Of Z', who is already a mother to her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe, shows off her growing tummy while soaking up the sun on a beach in Ibiza, Spain.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Sienna Miller. While having a blast during a vacation in Ibiza, Spain, the actress of "The Lost City Of Z" revealed that she is expecting her second child by debuting her baby bump.

In pictures obtained by PEOPLE and published on Monday, August 21, the 41-year-old star was caught on camera flaunting her growing tummy in a bikini when she was soaking up the sun on a beach. She was wearing a brown bra top that came with two spaghetti straps and a pair of matching strappy bikini bottoms.

Sienna could also be seen covering her lower body by wrapping a long blue skirt around her waist in some of the pictures. To complete her ensemble for the beach day, she put on a pair of huge red earrings and a white necklace. She styled her long blonde hair in loose waves and parted it in the middle.

Despite the baby bump revelation, the "Anatomy of a Scandal" star herself has not said anything to the public about her pregnancy.

Sienna is already a mother to her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she welcomed with actor Tom Sturridge together in July 2012. The actress is currently in a romantic relationship with a 26-year-old model named Oli Green. However, he could not be spotted in pictures from her beach day out in Ibiza. The couple was photographed together during a boat ride in St. Tropez with Marlowe in July.

The "American Woman" actress has previously got candid about her thoughts on growing her own family after she turned 40 years old. In an interview with Elle U.K. published in 2022, she admitted that there was "pressure... [about] kids." She went on to explain, "And should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise."

"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade - that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," she further stated. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, 'if it happens, it happens.' That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

