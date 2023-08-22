Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Cover Images/Vince Flores Music

The 'Thank U, Next' singer and the 'Cool for the Summer' songstress leave Braun's SB Projects while the Canadian pop star is reportedly not happy with the way 20 percent of his publishing rights were sold for 'quick cash.'

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Scooter Braun is losing more artists amid reports of Justin Bieber's imminent exit. Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have reportedly decided to part ways with Braun and his SB Projects, adding to the list of celebrities who recently left him.

News of Grande's departure was first reported by Puck's Matthew Belloni on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, August 21. The singer/actress, who recently wrapped up the filming of the "Wicked" movie, has been with Braun and his SB Projects since 2013.

It's unclear whether the former Nickelodeon star is severing all business ties with Braun outside of management. There's also no word on whether the "7 Rings" singer has found a new management or not.

On the same day news of Grande's departure broke, Billboard reported that Lovato has also split with Braun. She is reportedly seeking new management after leaving SB Projects in July.

As to why the "Commander in Chief" singer decided to end her contract with Braun's SB Projects, a source close to the situation said it was time for the singer/actress to go in a new direction. The 31-year-old star is still grateful for her time with the firm though. She signed with SB Projects in 2019 after being previously managed by Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack.

Reps for both artists as well as Braun have not commented on the news.

In the meantime, Bieber has been rumored to leave SB Projects as well. Though the rumors have been debunked, it's said that the Canadian pop star is not happy with the way 20% of his publishing rights were sold for "quick cash."

"Justin was allegedly not happy with his 20% publishing rights being sold for $200 MILLION when his catalog is worth around +$300 MILLION," sources told Pop Faction. "Apparently, lawyers are involved and there's behind-the-scenes chatter of Justin suing."

According to the "reliable" sources, "Justin and Scooter signed a new contract in 2021 as reported by other outlets, this creates a complicated situation behind the scenes and is allegedly why Scooter is quick to deny the parting of ways from Bieber."

The sources added, "[Hailey Baldwin] has been heavily involved in this process and is very supportive of Justin and his wellbeing."

A rep for Justin, who was discovered by Braun when he was 13 years old, previously denied that he had split from his longtime manager. "Justin and Scooter are still working together," sources claimed earlier this month, "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Grande and Lovato join J Balvin, who left Braun in May after signing with the manager in 2019.

You can share this post!