Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Amid Report

The 'Peaches' hitmaker and his longtime manager set the record straight on their working relationship after a report suggested that they hadn't 'spoken in months' and that the singer has been looking around for new management.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is not parting ways with Scooter Braun. The "Peaches" hitmaker was rumored to have split from his longtime manager, but he already shut down the reports through his representative.

The 29-year-old's rep told Page Six on Friday, August 18 that the split rumors between the two are not true. Scooter's rep has also brushed off the chatter.

On Thursday, Puck News claimed Justin and Scooter hadn't "spoken in months." Sources told the outlet that the Canadian pop star has been looking around for new management as he attempts to "clean house."

Several insiders informed the publication that "Justin and Scooter are still working together." The informants allegedly added, "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Justin was just 13 years old when Scooter discovered his videos on YouTube in 2006. They have since worked together, leading Justin to be one of the most successful musicians in this era.

While Scooter has maintained a good professional relationship with Justin, he had a fallout with Taylor Swift over the ownership of her master recordings.

Back in 2019, Taylor called out Scooter for acquiring her albums' masters. "I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world," she wrote. "All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."

When she tried to regain ownership of her catalog, Taylor claimed, "My team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun. Scooter's team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature)." She added, "So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work."

Taylor said negotiations never got underway, because of the strict NDA demands. It promoted the "All Too Well" hitmaker to re-record all of her albums and release them in her own versions.

