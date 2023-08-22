Timothee Chalamet Posts Thirst Trap Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/KIKA Press Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet treats fans to a slew of seductive pictures. The "Call Me by Your Name" actor shared a pair of rare thirst trap photos via his Instagram account on Sunday, August 20.

In the pictures, the 27-year-old "Little Women" star could be seen opting to go shirtless while he sat in what looked like a natural spring. He looked at the camera with a big rock behind him. For the summer outing, Timothee simply rocked blue shorts and a silver necklace.

In the other snap, meanwhile, the "Dune" star gave his Instagram followers a closer look at his wet face and hair. "Summer24!" so he simply wrote in the caption.

Timothee's post was enough to drive fans crazy in the comments section. "Looking at him is not enough i need him on my wall," a fan joked. "stop breaking the internet like this," another added, while a third gushed, "I swear on my life YOU ARE A PERFECT HUMAN!!! - At least physically!!!!"

While Timothee didn't reveal who took the pictures and with whom he enjoyed his summer getaway, the post came amid ongoing rumors that he's dating Kylie Jenner. Despite claims that the pair had split, an insider debunked the reports. Speaking to TMZ, the source said that they're still "an item" and "any reports that say otherwise are false." Another source urged people "not to believe everything they read."

Life & Style previously claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "dumped" by the actor. "She's telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they're both busy and traveling," a so-called source said earlier this month. "But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped."

"Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting," the source added, "Timothee was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from [Travis Scott (II)]. She even introduced him to her family." It was also said that Timothee used Kylie for publicity for his upcoming movie, "Wonka".

