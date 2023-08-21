Selena Gomez's New EDM Single Played at DJ Gig

Instagram Music

Clips of the new single that features Selena's vocals have hit the internet after it's played at a gig and rumors suggest it samples Laura Rivers' 1967 song 'That's All Right'.

AceShowbiz - Fred Again.. offered a snippet of his new song with Selena Gomez during a live set at the weekend. The BRIT Award-winning producer - who has previously had hits with Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" and George Ezra's "Shotgun" - has worked his magic on a future dance hit for the US pop star, believed to be named "Be Alright", that seemingly samples Laura Rivers' 1967 song "That's All Right".

Taken on August 19, several clips of the crowd going wild to the EDM banger at the studio wizard's performance have gone viral.

Selena also has another track, "Single Soon", produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, dropping Friday, August 25. She teased on social media, "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

For her upcoming album, Selena said she is ditching "sad-girl songs" to have some "fun" with her new music. The chart-topping star - whose last studio album was 2020's' "Rare" - revealed she is switching things up with the overall mood of her next project.

Asked if more new tunes are on the way following the release of the single from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, "My Mind and Me", Selena told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "That's accurate. Finally."

The "Only Murders in the Building" star had been recording in New York. She teased, "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs. But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." The 30-year-old singer-and-actress also teased that it's about time she played some shows for her fans. Asked about a tour, she replied, "Maybe! I know. I should, right?"

