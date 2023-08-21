 

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release
Facebook
Music

Axl Rose and his bandmates are scheduled to follow-up last week's song 'Perhaps' with another outtake from the band's 2008 studio album 'Chinese Democracy'.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Guns N' Roses are expected to put out another tune called "The General" after finally releasing "Perhaps" last week. The heavy rock legends debuted the latter song live at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday, August 18 after it fell victim to an early leak via select jukeboxes in the US and was delayed by a week. Now, its B-side is scheduled to be released on vinyl with "Perhaps" on October 27.

Frontman Axl Rose introduced the song at the gig and admitted he was having difficulties singing "Perhaps". "Forgive me if I don't run around and try to project as much because I'm gonna try to figure out how to f***ing sing it live," he said before joking, "I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception."

The "Patience" rockers released two tracks, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool", both reworked outtakes from 2008's "Chinese Democracy", in 2021. "Perhaps" and "The General" are both from that era as well.

  Editors' Pick

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal hassles while guitar-slayer Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.

Slash has previously teased more new music from the hard rock band. The band reunited with original members Slash and Duff for the 2016 "Not in This Lifetime... Tour".

Slash previously admitted he and his bandmates hadn't penned any new material since reuniting. He said in October 2021, "As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven't even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing. We've been doing a lot of material that's been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself."

Axl, Slash and Duff's last studio album was 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Selena Gomez's New EDM Single Played at DJ Gig

Related Posts
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child O' Mine' Named the Greatest Guitar Anthem

Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child O' Mine' Named the Greatest Guitar Anthem

Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys Officially Set to Headline Glastonbury 2023

Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys Officially Set to Headline Glastonbury 2023

Guns N' Roses Sue Texas Gun Store Due to Name Resemblance

Guns N' Roses Sue Texas Gun Store Due to Name Resemblance

Axl Rose Will No Longer Throw Mic to Fans After Woman Was Left Bloodied From His Stunt

Axl Rose Will No Longer Throw Mic to Fans After Woman Was Left Bloodied From His Stunt

Latest News
Selena Gomez's New EDM Single Played at DJ Gig
  • Aug 21, 2023

Selena Gomez's New EDM Single Played at DJ Gig

Brigitte Bardot's Letter Almost Derails TV Series About Her
  • Aug 21, 2023

Brigitte Bardot's Letter Almost Derails TV Series About Her

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release
  • Aug 21, 2023

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert
  • Aug 21, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Katie Price Goes to Prison to 'Relaunch Her Career'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Katie Price Goes to Prison to 'Relaunch Her Career'

Most Read
Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album
Music

Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires

Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires

Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics

Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert