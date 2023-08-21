Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release

Facebook Music

Axl Rose and his bandmates are scheduled to follow-up last week's song 'Perhaps' with another outtake from the band's 2008 studio album 'Chinese Democracy'.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Guns N' Roses are expected to put out another tune called "The General" after finally releasing "Perhaps" last week. The heavy rock legends debuted the latter song live at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday, August 18 after it fell victim to an early leak via select jukeboxes in the US and was delayed by a week. Now, its B-side is scheduled to be released on vinyl with "Perhaps" on October 27.

Frontman Axl Rose introduced the song at the gig and admitted he was having difficulties singing "Perhaps". "Forgive me if I don't run around and try to project as much because I'm gonna try to figure out how to f***ing sing it live," he said before joking, "I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception."

The "Patience" rockers released two tracks, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool", both reworked outtakes from 2008's "Chinese Democracy", in 2021. "Perhaps" and "The General" are both from that era as well.

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal hassles while guitar-slayer Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.

Slash has previously teased more new music from the hard rock band. The band reunited with original members Slash and Duff for the 2016 "Not in This Lifetime... Tour".

Slash previously admitted he and his bandmates hadn't penned any new material since reuniting. He said in October 2021, "As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven't even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing. We've been doing a lot of material that's been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself."

Axl, Slash and Duff's last studio album was 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?".

You can share this post!