 

Bella Hadid Goes Horseback Riding Again Following Treatment for Lyme Disease

After taking a few months break from work for her recovery, the Victoria's Secret model treats her fans to a number of photos and videos showing herself enjoying the sports activities.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has gone horseback riding again. After taking a few months break from work to focus on her treatment for Lyme disease, the Victoria's Secret model treated her fans to a glimpse of her sports activities via social media.

On Saturday, August 19, the 26-year-old model uploaded a series of photos and videos featuring her and a number of horses. One of the clips documented her giving one of the horses a kiss. Another footage, meanwhile, saw her tapping another horse's neck while riding on its back.

Most of the photos in the post captured Bella showing off her skills in horseback riding. In the meantime, another picture displayed her having a sweet interaction with a huge brown horse. In the snap, she could be seen smiling from ear to ear while wrapping her arms on the horse's neck.

Along with the snaps and clips, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid wrote in the caption, "Thank you to all the great trainers and people who allowed me to ride their incredible horses [a folded hands emoji]." She went on to express her love, "And my Lucy , Blue , Ami [a heart emoji] I love these animals."

Bella's post came after she spent a few months away from work to do treatment for Lyme disease. Earlier in August, she announced that she is "finally healthy" and shared her journey in recovery through an Instagram post. "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]," she wrote along with pictures of her medical records.

"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this," she went on to write. "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she continued. "One thing I want to express to you all is that 1, I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2, I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today (sic)."

