Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker delivers 'Heartbeat Song' with her 9-year-old daughter and invites her 7-year-old son to dance onstage as she sings 'Whole Lotta Woman'.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has found a creative way to surprise her fans. During her "Chemistry" concert in Las Vegas, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker brought her daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander onstage to perform with her.

The rare moment happened when the 41-year-old Grammy winner was on stage at Planet Hollywood on Friday night, August 18. She decided to deliver some of her songs with her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son separately.

In a fan's video circulating on TikTok, Kelly could be heard introducing Remy to her packed audience, "My son is seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, 'He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.' " She went on to invite "Remy B" to come to the stage. "Come on, buddy!" she said, prompting him to run to his mother and hug her.

In the clip, the "American Idol" alum was later heard asking the boy if he was "ready to dance." She recalled, "He was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of people,' and I was like, 'No, we have dances all the time at our house.' We dance, we pull a disco ball out and we just dance." She then asked, "You picked which song?" He replied, "Whole Lotta Woman". The footage also showed the little boy adorably dancing as his mother delivered the 2017 track.

Another fan's video uploaded via TikTok documented Kelly having a duet with her daughter River. In the footage, Kelly gushed before getting to the song, "You killed it in soundcheck!" She later asked River, "Are you ready to sing 'Heartbeat Song'?" The two then delivered the 2015 song together. After it ended, Kelly exclaimed, "Give it up for River Rose everybody!" In return, River shouted, "Thank you everyone!" prompting her mother to burst into laughter.

After the concert, Kelly uploaded a photo from backstage before River and Remy joined her on the stage via Instagram. Along with the heartwarming snap, the singer wrote in the caption, "Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas [red heart emoji] nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

