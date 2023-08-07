 

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle
Instagram
Celebrity

Bella posts her medical records and numerous photos of her treatment as she declares that she's 'finally healthy' after '15 years of invisible suffering' from various health issues.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has got better after more than a decade of health troubles. The 26-year-old model - who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012 - has posted on social media to reveal that she's recovering after "almost 15 years of invisible suffering."

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]," Bella - who is the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid - wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her medical records and her various treatments.

"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this. Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1, I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2, I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Bella - who is the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid - has also offered some words of encouragement to people going through similar struggles. She said, "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise."

"Take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever."

"I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X
Related Posts
Bella Hadid Slapped With Lawsuit for Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself

Bella Hadid Slapped With Lawsuit for Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself

Bella Hadid 'Proud' of Her Nearly 10-Month Sobriety Amid Struggles With Lyme Disease

Bella Hadid 'Proud' of Her Nearly 10-Month Sobriety Amid Struggles With Lyme Disease

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Call It Quits After 2 Years of Dating

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Call It Quits After 2 Years of Dating

Bella Hadid on Medical Leave Due to Lyme Disease, NOT in Rehab

Bella Hadid on Medical Leave Due to Lyme Disease, NOT in Rehab

Latest News
Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble
  • Aug 07, 2023

Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X
  • Aug 07, 2023

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle
  • Aug 07, 2023

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game
  • Aug 07, 2023

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role
  • Aug 07, 2023

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever