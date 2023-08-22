 

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

The Chicago rapper, who has also changed his pronouns several times to reflect his identity, announces that he won't fully transition, but insists that he's still a gay man.

AceShowbiz - Lil Wop has had a change of heart about getting gender transition surgery. Months after revealing his decision to transition to a woman, he has now announced that he's no longer transitioning to become a transgender woman.

"I ain't transition no more the bad b***hes & the trans b***hes need a real n***a like me," the Chicago rapper wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, on Friday, August 18. He went on insisting that he's still gay.

The 27-year-old added in a separate tweet, "And just to clarify I'm not saying I'm not gay or I'm not gone be dressing up I'm just not fully transition." He additionally stated, "I'm gone be a boy to sometimes lol."

Lil Wop's decision was mostly met with positive responses from his followers. One user penned in the replies to one of his posts, "It's cross dressing which is okay!! Just love ya self maybe you are pansexual."

Another commented, "We support you in whatever you decide wop." A third user echoed the sentiment as saying, "Figuring yourself out isn't always easy, but you'll always have people supporting you. Just keep doing what feels right for you and be confident about it."

"Make yourself happy that's all that matters," another fan encouraged him, while someone else added, "Baby you owe nobody an explanation."

Still, there were a few who trolled Lil Wop for canceling his transition plans. "So u take the wig off for a few hours and now u done yea I think I wanna fight," one of the trolls wrote. Another reacted, "Lol you play so much."

Lil Wop first made the brave decision to transition to a woman back in May. "In The Transition Into Becoming A Full Transgender," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The rapper, who was previously signed to Gucci Mane's record label, has also changed his pronouns several times. He went from they/them pronouns to she/her/hers pronouns before currently using he/him/his pronouns.

