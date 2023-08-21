 

Geri Halliwell to Hold Off Cosmetic Surgery for At Least 10 Years

The 51-year-old Spice Girls member doesn't rule out going under the knife to maintain her youthful look but she's hoping to keep herself 'as natural as possible.'

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Geri Halliwell has confessed she may get cosmetic surgery - but not for at least 10 years. The mum-of-two Spice Girls singer turned 51 on August 6 and said she has always tried to age naturally and is thankful she is getting to grow old.

"I think it's really important to celebrate our age. I'm happy I get to be this age. I've just tried to keep myself as natural as possible. Each to their own and, who knows, in 10 years I may do something different. But I think there's something really honest and beautiful when a woman still looks like herself," she told the Sunday Times.

She added her inspiration for ageing gracefully is Dame Judi Dench, 88, who has become her new friend after they met at a James Bond screening and ended up quoting Shakespeare together.

Geri added, "She had such a beautiful energy. Recently I had dinner with her and we did some Shakespeare together. We were quoting 'The Merchant of Venice', 'The quality of mercy is not strained.' " Geri, who has written children's books, added in her chat, "I could eat books. I love the transportation."

The Times said she is currently reading a book on physics and is taking a George Orwell book on holiday.

Geri, who has daughter Bluebell, 17, with her film director ex Sacha Gervasi, 57, and six-year-old son Monty with her Formula 1 boss husband Christian Horner, 49, has held onto her love of literature and Shakespeare despite being left scarred by being told her dad had died during an English lesson in which she was studying "Hamlet".

Her father Laurence died from a heart attack in 1993, a year before Geri joined the Spice Girls and she told the Times she "ironically" while reading "Hamlet" as it tells of the titular Prince of Denmark's anguish when his uncle slaughters his father and marries his mother.

Geri said, "They pulled me out of the English class to say my father was dead, which was so ironic. It suddenly woke me up to my own mortality. Before a parent dies, there's a person standing between you and your own death. It woke me up. I call it death energy."

Geri also said she thinks her dad's death gave her ambition, saying, "It was my gas in the tank."

