 

Miley Cyrus Confirmed to Release New Single on Dad Billy Ray's Birthday

Miley Cyrus Confirmed to Release New Single on Dad Billy Ray's Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

After supporting her mum Tish's wedding to Dominic Purcell, Miley announces on Instagram that she's putting out her new track 'Used to Be Young' on dad Billy Ray Cyrus' birthday.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has announced she is bringing out her reflective new single on her dad's birthday. The "Wrecking Ball" singer, 30, has shared on her Instagram account countdown clock posts showing her "Used to be Young" record will be out on August 25 when her musician father Billy Ray Cyrus will turn 62.

Alongside the timers counting down to the release Friday, she shared a raunchy series of images, with one of them showing her posing in a green corset-style top, fishnet tights and knee-high boots.

Her posts came hours after she was seen getting visibly emotional while doing her duty as maid of honour at her mum's wedding. She wore an ice blue dress as she watched her mother Tish Cyrus, 56, get hitched to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, 53, on Saturday, August 20 after the couple got engaged four months ago.

The lyrics to Miley's new song have already come out, and show she uses it to reflect on her partying past. They include, "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young."

  Editors' Pick

Fans have speculated the fact the track is coming out on August 25 is a thank you to her father for standing by her as she found her way in showbiz and eventually put her partying ways to bed.

It has been seven months since her hit "Flowers" came out - which Miley released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

Miley recently told British Vogue about how she's put her partying ways in the past while discussing how she turned down track offered to her by an unnamed songwriter about clubbing.

She told the magazine, "It was like, you know, the standard f*****-up-in-the-club track. And I was like, 'I'm two years sober. That's not where I spend my time, you know?' You're more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I've just evolved."

You can share this post!

You might also like

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell, Miley Serves as Maid of Honor

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell, Miley Serves as Maid of Honor

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on Decision to Not Tour: 'It Isn't What's Best for Me Right Now'

Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on Decision to Not Tour: 'It Isn't What's Best for Me Right Now'

Latest News
Miley Cyrus Confirmed to Release New Single on Dad Billy Ray's Birthday
  • Aug 21, 2023

Miley Cyrus Confirmed to Release New Single on Dad Billy Ray's Birthday

Sam Asghari Jokes About Preparing for His 'Paparazzi Disguise' Amid Britney Spears Divorce
  • Aug 21, 2023

Sam Asghari Jokes About Preparing for His 'Paparazzi Disguise' Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids
  • Aug 21, 2023

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell, Miley Serves as Maid of Honor
  • Aug 21, 2023

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell, Miley Serves as Maid of Honor

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features
  • Aug 21, 2023

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him
  • Aug 21, 2023

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Suspect in Tupac Shakur Killing Could Face 1st Degree Murder Charges After Confessing Crime in Book

Suspect in Tupac Shakur Killing Could Face 1st Degree Murder Charges After Confessing Crime in Book