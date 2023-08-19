 

Georgie Parker Hides Her Disfigured Body With Baggy Clothes On Set of 'Home and Away'

The Aussie TV soap opera actress has started wearing oversized outfit to hide her body after a car accident when she was younger left her with a damaged torso.

AceShowbiz - Georgie Parker dons loose clothes to hide her body on "Home and Away". The 58-year-old actress plays Roo Stewarton on the Aussie soap opera and revealed that whilst she is still "very mobile" since being involved in an accident when she was young, she now chooses to wear loose clothing on set so she can hide her damaged torso.

"I got hit by a car when I was young. So my spine is one perfect C curve - my rib cage is sitting in my pelvis. It's pretty vile but I'm still very mobile. I have lost four centimetres in height, and people ask why Roo wears such loose clothes - it's because I have to hide my torso," she told OK! Magazine.

The Logie Award-winning star went on to add that she "loved" working regularly early on in her career but admitted that once she became known for her role as Lucy in 1980s soap opera "A Country Practice", she found things "really hard" because her privacy in public had disappeared.

She said, "I started in theatre and miniseries, so I was regularly getting work and loved it. Once I landed 'A Country Practice' at 23, that's when I was in people's homes every night. Suddenly people were calling out 'Lucy' to me, which was my character's name."

"I found it really hard because I felt like my privacy in public was gone. But then you get your head around it and that you need to be gracious about it because you're so fortunate. I do set boundaries though, I haven't gone public with my husband or my daughter. My private life is very much mine and that's the way I've always seen it."

