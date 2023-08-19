 

Harry Styles and Rumored GF Taylor Russell Are 'Perfect Match'

Harry Styles and Rumored GF Taylor Russell Are 'Perfect Match'
The 29-year-old 'As It Was' singer and the 'Bones and All' actress have reportedly been 'dating for a few months' and friends believe they are a perfect for each other.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is "always smiling" with new girlfriend Taylor Russell. The 29-year-old singer and the "Bones and All" actress have reportedly been "dating for a few months" and friends believe they are a perfect match.

A source told Us Weekly, "Their energies work really well together. They’re both really sweet people at their core. Harry is always smiling when he’s with her. They're having a great time together."

Harry and Taylor, 29. were first spotted together at a gallery in London in June. Taylor then attended his concert in Vienna, Austria, along with his final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, before Harry supported her at the press night for her play "The Effect" in London.

  Editors' Pick

Page Six has reported that after the show Harry - who was at the play with his friend James Corden, 44, and the former "Late Late Show" host's 47-year-old wife Julia Carey - visited Taylor in her dressing room. A source told the outlet about Harry and Taylor, "It looked like they were holding hands. Harry stayed by Taylor's side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

The pair reportedly stayed at an afterparty at the bar for about an hour before he was spotted leaving the gathering through a side door while carrying the Canadian actress' suitcase and purse. Taylor was then seen leaving out the same door before jumping into Styles' car. The couple have not commented on reports they are dating.

Harry's last public relationship was with his "Don't Worry Darling" director and co-star, Olivia Wilde, 39, who he dated for nearly two years before they broke up in November 2022. He has also been linked to models Candice Swanepoel, 34, and Emily Ratajkowski, 32, who he was spotted kissing in Tokyo in March.

