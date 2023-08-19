 

Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions

Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions
The fitness trainer/actor, who is said to have been set to get $1 million for every two years of marriage, has previously denied that he tried to challenge their prenup agreement.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney Spears due to an alleged loophole in their prenup. The trainer-turned actor, 29, is said to have been set to get $1 million for every two years of marriage in an agreement he reportedly signed before he wed the "Toxic" singer, 41, in 2022, but Us Weekly is reporting he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16.

But sources have told TMZ that even though the prenup prevents Sam from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a bumper one-off cheque from Britney to prevent him from sharing any "embarrassing" information about their marriage. Us Weekly adds Sam's prenup agreement money was capped at $10 million after 15 years.

A source has told Page Six he is not after Britney's cash, adding, "He admitted publicly he is not fighting (their prenup agreement.) This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That's it." Us Weekly also claimed that the model-turned-actor waived any claims to Spears' music catalogue in their prenup, and alleged his name is not on the deed of their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California, where they got hitched.

TMZ is reporting he will get "nothing" but his gifts from the Grammy winner in their divorce. Page Six has said Sam is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

Sam's representative Brandon Cohen has said about the actor, "No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her." TMZ previously said Sam's lawyer Neal Hersh challenged the prenup by requesting spousal support, with multiple sources telling the outlet Britney will "gladly pay Sam for peace of mind" if he agrees not to share details of their relationship. Sam told his Instagram fans who were "concerned about the prenup" in a 2021 post, "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

