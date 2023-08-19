 

Britney Spears Talks About 'Poison' in First Statement Amid Sam Asghari Divorce Drama

Britney Spears Talks About 'Poison' in First Statement Amid Sam Asghari Divorce Drama
Instagram
Celebrity

The "Toxic" singer shares two cryptic posts on her Instagram, two days after the former personal trainer filed for divorce from her after only 14 months of marriage.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has broken her silence after her shock split from Sam Asghari by rambling about "poison" and keeping her eyes closed. Making use of her Instagram account, the "Toxic" singer shared two cryptic posts on Friday, August 18, two days after the former personal trainer, 29, filed for divorce from her after only 14 months of marriage.

In her first new post, the 41-year-old pop star zoomed in on artwork of a sleeping woman and said, "Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed!!!"

She added a black-and-white drawing and wrote, "How do you read this ??? It's interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!! Wise birds know who they are !!!"

  Editors' Pick

Britney, who previously disabled the comments on her Instagram posts, last posted on Wednesday, August 16, about "buying a horse". Sam spoke out about their split for the first time in a Thursday Instagram Story statement, saying, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He added "s*** happens", and signed off, "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

The model-turned-actor did not address a report by TMZ he claimed his estranged wife "hooked up with at least one of the male staff members" working in their home. The outlet also alleged on Thursday Sam "frequently complained" about Britney getting physical with him during their relationship – alleging he was "pummelled" in his sleep earlier this year.

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021, shortly before the singer's controversial conservatorship ended, and the pair married in a lavish ceremony at her house in June 2022. Even though Sam filed for divorce on Wednesday, he listed their date of separation as 28 July. Britney, who has sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her second husband Kevin Federline, 45, was recently backed by Sam when he slammed a TMZ documentary that detailed rumours their marriage was on the rocks as "disgusting".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Amid Report

Elton John Has Dinner With Kevin Spacey Weeks After the Actor Won Sexual Assault Trial
Related Posts
Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Latest News
Chris Pine Caught on Camera Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman During Italian Getaway
  • Aug 19, 2023

Chris Pine Caught on Camera Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman During Italian Getaway

Elton John Has Dinner With Kevin Spacey Weeks After the Actor Won Sexual Assault Trial
  • Aug 19, 2023

Elton John Has Dinner With Kevin Spacey Weeks After the Actor Won Sexual Assault Trial

Britney Spears Talks About 'Poison' in First Statement Amid Sam Asghari Divorce Drama
  • Aug 19, 2023

Britney Spears Talks About 'Poison' in First Statement Amid Sam Asghari Divorce Drama

Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Amid Report
  • Aug 19, 2023

Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Amid Report

'Blue Beetle' Cast Applauded for 'Heroic' Decision to Abstain From Promoting Movie Amid Strike
  • Aug 19, 2023

'Blue Beetle' Cast Applauded for 'Heroic' Decision to Abstain From Promoting Movie Amid Strike

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her
  • Aug 19, 2023

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury