Elton John Has Dinner With Kevin Spacey Weeks After the Actor Won Sexual Assault Trial

The 'Rocket Man' and the 'House of Cards' alum appear to have a blast as they enjoy the performance of a group called The Snugglers during an intimate dinner in France.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elton John continues to show his support for Kevin Spacey. Weeks after the actor came out victorious in the sexual assault trial in London, the British singer was spotted dining out with the Hollywood actor.

The rock superstar and the two-time Oscar winner had dinner at La Petite Maison in France earlier this week. Joined by the "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" hitmaker's husband David Furnish, the couple's kids and a few other friends, they appeared to have a blast as they enjoyed a performance by a group called The Snugglers.

The band serenaded the group with a cover of Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" in the clip. "We had the chance to perform for those absolute legends : Sir @eltonjohn & @kevinspacey ! In this clip sir Elton is singing with us @lapetitemaison_nice feeling blessed," they captioned the video.

In the comments section, a fan cheered up Kevin following the outcome of numerous allegations against him. "This magical event was so needed for him. May everyone continue being optimistic & joyful. Keep your chin up Sir.Spacey It's so sweet seeing U smiling again," the fan wrote. "May solid new roads keep you achieving positive goals as you are respected & remembered by many who have not abandoned U. This harmless Olive will never regret or recant showing support while always respecting #KevinSpacey or any of my friends' privacy. Thanks Sir. Elton John, for this warm, needed social dining experience."

Back in July, Elton took part in the sexual assault trial as he and his husband gave their testimony via video link from Monaco. The 76-year-old gave a deadpan answer when he was asked if he could recognize any of the alleged victims outside the Victoria Palace theatre after a performance of "Billy Elliot".

"I'm looking straight forward at my car there," the "Your Song" crooner said when asked about a photo of himself which featured one of the complainants holding an umbrella outside the theatre. He added, "When I come out of the theatre, it's always a mad rush to get into the car. Anyone who is on my periphery, I wouldn't notice them. It could be the Queen and I wouldn't notice her."

Kevin was eventually cleared of all charges on July 26. "I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision," the actor said after he was found not guilty. "I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all of those who took care of us every single day."

