Ronan Keating Assures Fans His Wife Is 'Doing Fantastic' After Emergency Spinal Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

Thanking surgeons and everyone involved months after Storm was rushed to the hospital, the Boyzone member reveals that his wife had a rare and frightening condition called Cauda Equina Syndrome.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ronan Keating has revealed his wife Storm is "doing fantastic" after having emergency spinal surgery in March.

The Boyzone star - who has kids 4-year-old Cooper 17-month-old and Coco with his partner - has updated fans after she was rushed to hospital earlier this year for an operation, to fix a prolapsed disc which escalated into Cauda equina syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis causing compression of lower back nerves.

He told OK! Magazine, "She is doing fantastic. Massive thanks to the surgeons and everyone involved. Yeah, it was scary. It was a scary time. She had what's called Cauda Equina Syndrome, which is rare but very frightening. But she's fine, thank God, and everything is great. She's back at the golf club, so she must be alright!"

Meanwhile, Ronan noted he was delighted to welcome baby Coco into the world during the first lockdown last year (2020), and he's been hands-on as a dad. The "No Matter What" singer added, "You know what, it was an absolute dream because we had all of our time to focus on this little bundle of joy in our lives."

"It was so magical - (Magic Breakfast co-host Harriet Scott) and I were doing the shows from our homes, so I got to spend morning, noon and night with Coco. I got to change every nappy, I got to feed her every time - often during the show! I'd run off and get involved."

"I'd wake up with her in the mornings and put her to bed at night and I was there for every bath - it was so brilliant. I didn't miss a day, and that has never happened to me before."

The new arrival and simply being home more were undoubtedly the benefits of the COVID pandemic for Ronan. He said, "The birth of Coco has been the main upside for me and our family. But also, having time at home. This time has been incredible."