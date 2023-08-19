 

Meek Mill Accuses Record Labels of Taking Advantage of 'Black Murder and Poverty'

When slamming major record labels on Instagram, the 'Dreams and Nightmares' rapper also makes it clear that he owns 100 percent of his masters.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill continues to speak out against record labels. When getting things off his chest on social media, the "Bugatti" rapper accused major labels of taking advantage of "black murder and poverty."

"It's almost to a point where we going to aim artist and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions," the emcee first argued on Instagram on Thursday, August 17. "F**k these labels they operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date."

"IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N***AS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING ... and yes I own 100% of my masters and pub as we speak!" he added. "We catch y'all stealing we in the streets with it f**k it."

Meek went on to explain, "I been had my life on the line in the street." He then added, "If we gone make life about something let’s stand on something worth it. IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP… I'll die for this or go to jail but take from me shidddddd."

  Editors' Pick

Meek concluded his lengthy message by confirming that he's willing to give up everything for the cause. "This is for all culture vultures eating off black murder and poverty with out giving back and taking advantage! Til my last [breath]!"

In February 2022, Meek put Atlantic Records on blast for allegedly ruining his relationship with Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross. At that time, he fumed on Twitter, "So look I made Atlantic records 100's of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail... They still saying I can't drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent."

Meek went on to accuse the label of separating him and Roddy "when the millions came in from him." He added, "Same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up."

"They didn't put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can't drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100's of millions ….. how would can anybody survive that," Meek further noted. "Most rappers can't speak because they depend on these companies ' I don't.' "

