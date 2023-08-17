 

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

While a source says the fitness instructor has 'moved on' following his controversial comments on his girlfriend's revealing outfit, another tipster claims their romance is 'complicated' amid the public drama.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson may have not pulled the plug on their relationship altogether after the mom-shaming drama. The actress and her estranged boyfriend's romance is said to be "complicated" amid split rumors.

Despite reports that the fitness instructor/actor has "moved on" following their public drama, a source claims that the pair still "love each other," but there are things they need to resolve. "They love each other," the source tells Us Weekly. "But they keep their life very private."

The so-called insider adds that "those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child," before noting, "It's their own lives." The insider goes on stressing, "They have to resolve things on their own."

PEOPLE previously seemed to confirm that Keke and Darius have broken up following his controversial comments on her revealing outfit. "He's moved on," the outlet cited a source as saying on Wednesday, August 16.

Darius threw shade at his partner Keke after she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show in July, during which she was spotted wearing a "booty cheeks" getup. Responding to a clip of his girlfriend dancing with the R&B crooner at the concert, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

He later doubled down on his comment in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

Hinting at a rift in their relationship, Keke and Darius later unfollowed each other on Instagram. In an interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old defended showing off her postpartum body. "It's like, that's not something to hide, that's something to embrace. We're going to lean into this new body," she declared.

Recently, Keke appeared to troll Darius in Usher's "Boyfriend" music video. In a scene, she wakes up in bed and takes a call from the R&B singer after a night out with her friends. "S**t, I'm so tired… I am a mother, after all," she says, winking at the camera. The "Nope" star seemingly makes a reference to her baby daddy's comment about her see-through dress.

Jennifer Lopez appears to be following the drama. After the music video was released, the "Marry Me" actress dropped her comment by writing, "savage" with a laugh-crying emoji.

