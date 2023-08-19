 

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River
www.crystalfinn.com
Celebrity

The 'Succession' actress is left with injuries on her backside and legs after otters violently charged at her while she was swimming in a river in northern California.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Succession" star Crystal Finn was bitten by otters during a swim in a river in northern California. The actress - who played Lauren Pawson in the fourth season of the hit TV - was sent to hospital after she was bitten on her bum and legs during a dip in the Feather River in Plumas National Forest which is around 75 miles from Lake Tahoe.

Crystal described to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper the scary moment she was targeted by the creatures. "I felt something on my backside and on my leg. I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me," she said.

"Then they dove down and started going at me again. I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt - that one was the worst, but I couldn't see it. The bites really hurt."

  Editors' Pick

Crystal insisted she doesn't know what sparked the attack but she suspects it could have been a mother otter protecting her young. She also expressed her relief that her young daughter was not in the water with her at the time, adding, "It would have been a lot worse."

She was treated for her injuries at the Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, California.

Crystal's experience follows a similar otter attack in Montana when a woman was bitten while surfing in the Jefferson River. It prompted officials at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department to issue a statement warning of the dangers of getting too close to otters.

They explained, "While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances. They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mariah the Scientist Celebrates Young Thug's Birthday by Renting Billboard for Him
Latest News
Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River
  • Aug 19, 2023

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
  • Aug 19, 2023

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Pink Shows Support to Britney Spears Amid Nasty Divorce Drama With Sam Asghari
  • Aug 19, 2023

Pink Shows Support to Britney Spears Amid Nasty Divorce Drama With Sam Asghari

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family
  • Aug 19, 2023

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

Marcus Jordan Teases Wedding Plannings With Larsa Pippen
  • Aug 18, 2023

Marcus Jordan Teases Wedding Plannings With Larsa Pippen

'Stranger Things' Fan Divorced Husband, Sent Dacre Montgomery Catfish $10K
  • Aug 18, 2023

'Stranger Things' Fan Divorced Husband, Sent Dacre Montgomery Catfish $10K

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud