Shy Glizzy's DJ Claims Rapper Is Alive Despite Rumors
After it's rumored that he was killed in a fatal shooting on Wednesday, August 16, the Washington D.C. rapper's DJ quickly takes to social media to set the record straight.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shy Glizzy is alive and well. After it's rumored that he was killed in a fatal shooting on Wednesday, August 16, the rapper's DJ, DJ Flow, quickly took to social media to set the record straight.

Flow made use of his X account later that night to shut down the claims. "SHY GLIZZY IS ALIVE F**K IS WRONG WITH YALL," he wrote. He added, "For the weirdos who need confirmation," alongside a screenshot of a current text conversation between him and Glizzy.

In the text messages, Flow asked the Washington, D.C. native to confirm he's okay. In response, the rapper sent a photo of him to his friend.

DJ Flow's tweets

DJ Flow shut down rumors Shy Glizze was dead.

The false rumors started after a local news blog incorrectly named the hip-hop star as the victim in what was first thought to be a fatal shooting. The Instagram account then clarified the misinformation in a follow-up post which read, "@Jefe is alive and the person shot tonight is conscious and breathing and isn't him!!!"

The death hoax wasn't the only drama surrounding Glizzy lately. Last month, the “Do You Understand?” rapper, who is currently signed to 300 Entertainment, was cleared of all charges brought against him by an ex-girlfriend who claimed he pulled a gun on her during an altercation. According to TMZ, the dismissal happened because of "a lack of significant evidence and an inadmissible search and seizure."

Despite the dismissal, the news outlet revealed that Glizzy's ex is still petitioning the court for a permanent restraining order against him. It is, however, not clear whether this request will be granted.

Born Marquis King, Glizzy was arrested in May in West Hollywood after a verbal altercation with his ex. He allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened his ex with it. He was booked on a felony charge of making threats before being released after posting a $50,000 bond.

