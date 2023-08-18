Katy Perry's Song Co-Writer Mysteriously Goes Missing in Beverly Hills

Instagram Celebrity

Camela Leierth-Segura, who wrote the singer's 2013 song 'Walking on Air', reportedly was evicted from her apartment around the same time she was last seen on June 29.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry's song "Walking on Air" co-writer has mysteriously gone missing. A few months after being evicted, Camela Leierth-Segura has left her family and friends concerned about her safety ever since she disappeared in Beverly Hills.

Various outlets have reported that the 48-year-old musician has not been seen or heard by those who are close to her since June 29. On that day, her silver 2010 Ford Fusion car was seen in Beverly Hills, per the California Department of Justice. In addition, her pet cat named Morris vanished. Her pals believe that she "could be anywhere."

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Thursday, August 17, Camela's close friend Liz Montgomery said that she is worried that her missing friend could have been used by a stranger because of her "vulnerable state." When Liz tried to call her, her phone reportedly did not ring.

"This phone isn't accepting calls at this time," a message could be heard each time Liz called. She went on to say, "This isn't like her. We're very concerned for her safety because too much time has passed."

Liz further explained that earlier in August, she received texts from Camela's family asking whether or not Liz had seen her. In return, Liz tried to gather information from her and Camela's mutual pals. Liz later found out that none of them had seen her and knew where she was. Liz decided to file a missing person report.

Liz believes that Camela sent a message for the last time on June 29. The text was sent to a pal in Sweden. However, Liz revealed that the message was not an important one, calling it a "bland text."

Liz has asked social media users through an Instagram post to help her find Camela. On August 8, she shared a number of Camela's photos. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption, "This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29, 2023."

"URGENT: Missing Person - Camela Leierth / Camela Leierth Segura," she went on to announce. "We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura. Description: Age: 48 Height: 5'10" Hair: Blonde."

Around the same time of her sudden disappearance, Camela was expelled from her apartment due to her struggle to pay the rent.

