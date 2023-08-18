'Big Brother' Recap: New Enemy of the House, Tearful Eviction

CBS TV

In the new episode of the long-running CBS competition show, viewers will finally find out the fate of Houseguests Cameron Hardin and Reilly Smedley, who are members of The Handfuls.

Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Big Brother" season 25 revealed the fate of Houseguests Cameron Hardin and Reilly Smedley. Airing on Thursday, August 17, the new outing featured tension and tears ahead of the second eviction.

Hisam Goueli, who won the Head of Household competition in the previous episode, nominated Reilly and Cameron for eviction. Hisam noted that he valued an "honest" game and that was why he didn't hesitate to tell Reilly that she was his ultimate target.

The house was divided into two large alliances, The Handfuls (the young players) and The Professors (the older players). As both Cameron and Reilly were The Handfuls, the group would lose a member regardless of who would be eliminated later.

Reilly hoped she or one of The Handfuls members won the Power of Veto competition so she could avoid eviction. However, she was forced to kill the hope since Hisam managed to nab that as well. Instead of using the POV, Hisam asked others to help him vote Reilly out of the house.

Hisam's act left Reilly in tears. Weighing in on the matter, Cory Wurtenberger said, "As far as I understand, the plan is to get Reilly out of the house. But then Hisam had to go and make an a** out of himself in front of everybody. Why should I be doing that guy's bidding? In fact, what I want to do is do exactly the opposite of what he wants."

During the new episode, Hisam continued to rub everyone, including those in his own alliance, wrong. Everyone appeared to agree that regardless of who went home later, Hisam had painted a huge target on his back with his irritating social game.

At the live eviction meeting, Cameron was the first to give his speech in an attempt to convince the jury to let him stay at the house. "Reilly, you are amazing and just incredible. I don't know what else to say," he said.

"Houseguests, it's been an absolute honor being here with you guys. I have truly enjoyed every second of all the things we have gone through, good and bad, and just made it through, as much as we have, with love and solidarity, and I hope that we continue that trend," Cameron continued. "I just can't tell you how honored I am to be here with you, so thank you so much for having me."

As for Reilly, she said in her speech, "Houseguests, I had such an amazing time meeting all of you. And just two weeks, we have built such an amazing family together, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I will miss you guys so much if this doesn't go to plan. I am really bad at this. Sorry, Julie. Anyways! I love you guys. You are my family. I hope that whatever happens tonight, we will all remain really good friends and this has been a blast. I love you all."

Unfortunately for Reilly, her time on "Big Brother" was over as she ended up getting evicted by a unanimous 12-0 vote. In her exit interview, Reilly told host Julie Chen why she wasn't able to win over any votes. "I think that there is a lot of fear going on in the house right now," she said.

"I definitely had my core alliance that was rooting for me, but it was really hard to gather those votes because we were so divided at the beginning, that people were afraid to flip to the other side," she added.

