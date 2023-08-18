 

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' songstress, who tied the knot with the fitness trainer in June 2022, doesn't mention anything about their split in the caption of her first post since their divorce.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears was seemingly in good spirits despite her split from Sam Asghari. Just hours after it was unveiled that Sam has filed for divorce from her, the "Gimme More" songstress talked about "buying a horse soon" in her first post since the news broke.

On Wednesday, August 16, the 41-year-old shared a photo of her posing on horseback from an undisclosed beach location. She declared in the caption, "Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!" the pop star added. She didn't mention anything about her and Sam's split in the message. The "Toxic" songstress also turned off the comments section.

  Editors' Pick

Britney and Sam called it quits after 14 months of marriage. Just hours after the split news made media headlines, Sam reportedly submitted the divorce paper, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of their separation.

The fitness trainer allegedly listed July 28, 2023 as the official date of he and Britney separated. He is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees.

In the docs, his lawyer Neal Hersh says Sam will contest the prenup. "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents reportedly state. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

It was reported back then that when they tied the knot, Britney had Sam sign a prenup that maintains her assets as separate property. While it's unlikely that a judge would declare the prenup invalid, Britney is allegedly expected to write a check to Sam to end any issues regarding the prenup.

Meanwhile, Britney is being represented by a dream team of Hollywood lawyers amid the divorce. She has reportedly retained top divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser, and will continue to work with her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped her out of her conservatorship, Variety has reported.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena
Related Posts
Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Latest News
Kellie Pickler Reveals One Lesson Her Husband Kyle Jacobs Taught Her Before His Death
  • Aug 18, 2023

Kellie Pickler Reveals One Lesson Her Husband Kyle Jacobs Taught Her Before His Death

Aaron Carter's Bathroom Where He Died Is Remodeled as House Is Sold to 'Happy Family'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Aaron Carter's Bathroom Where He Died Is Remodeled as House Is Sold to 'Happy Family'

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena
  • Aug 18, 2023

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement
  • Aug 18, 2023

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 18, 2023

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Wayne Rooney's Wife 'Full of Frustration and Hurt' but Determined to Stay Despite His Infidelities
  • Aug 18, 2023

Wayne Rooney's Wife 'Full of Frustration and Hurt' but Determined to Stay Despite His Infidelities

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing