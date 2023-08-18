Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' songstress, who tied the knot with the fitness trainer in June 2022, doesn't mention anything about their split in the caption of her first post since their divorce.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears was seemingly in good spirits despite her split from Sam Asghari. Just hours after it was unveiled that Sam has filed for divorce from her, the "Gimme More" songstress talked about "buying a horse soon" in her first post since the news broke.

On Wednesday, August 16, the 41-year-old shared a photo of her posing on horseback from an undisclosed beach location. She declared in the caption, "Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!" the pop star added. She didn't mention anything about her and Sam's split in the message. The "Toxic" songstress also turned off the comments section.

Britney and Sam called it quits after 14 months of marriage. Just hours after the split news made media headlines, Sam reportedly submitted the divorce paper, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of their separation.

The fitness trainer allegedly listed July 28, 2023 as the official date of he and Britney separated. He is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees.

In the docs, his lawyer Neal Hersh says Sam will contest the prenup. "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents reportedly state. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

It was reported back then that when they tied the knot, Britney had Sam sign a prenup that maintains her assets as separate property. While it's unlikely that a judge would declare the prenup invalid, Britney is allegedly expected to write a check to Sam to end any issues regarding the prenup.

Meanwhile, Britney is being represented by a dream team of Hollywood lawyers amid the divorce. She has reportedly retained top divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser, and will continue to work with her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped her out of her conservatorship, Variety has reported.

