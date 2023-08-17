Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The split news arrived a few months after TMZ published a story claiming that the '..Baby One More Time' songstress and the fitness trainer's marriage was in 'deep trouble.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have gone their separate ways. The "Toxic" hitmaker and the fitness trainer reportedly called it quits after 14 months of marriage.

Revealing Britney and Sam's relationship status was TMZ. Sources told the outlet that the model "confronted" his singer's wife over rumors suggesting that she cheated on him.

It was unclear whether the rumors were true, but Sam reportedly believed it, leading to a huge fight between him and Britney. He has also moved out of their house and is now living in his own place. One insider pointed out, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

Meanwhile, Page Six claimed that Sam wants Britney to pay him more than what is stated in their prenup to keep her secrets. A source informed the publication that the 29-year-old is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." The informant added, "So that's what Sam is focused on."

However, a separate source divulged that Britney's team has "protected" her and that "parting will be respectful." The insider noted, "It's blackmail and it'll never happen."

The split news arrived months after TMZ published a story claiming Britney and Sam's marriage was in "deep trouble." The outlet's managing editor Fabian Garcia alleged that the singer "got physical with Sam," while TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin claimed her marriage was in "deep trouble."

Britney and Sam got married at her California home in June 2022. This marks the third time Britney tied the knot as she was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and Jason Alexander in 2004. Britney and Kevin share two sons together, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

