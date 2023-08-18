 

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena

Sierra initially admitted that she contacted Safaree to help her secure her own Bitcoin account, but the conversation turned into him bashing her then-husband Eric Whitehead and telling her she should be with him instead.

AceShowbiz - Sierra Gates was not happy that "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" aired her interaction with Erica Mena and Bambi about Safaree Samuels hitting up on her. Setting the record straight, Sierra said the discussion was supposed to stay between her and her two female co-stars.

For the record, Sierra admitted that she contacted Safaree to help her secure her own Bitcoin account. However, the conversation turned into him bashing Sierra's then-husband Eric Whitehead and telling her she should be with him instead.

Sierra showed past text messages of Safaree allegedly contacting her that day. Safaree also allegedly told Sierra to call him, prompting her to think that he wanted to talk about his split from Erica. After Safaree became flirty, Sierra quickly ended their conversation.

After bringing up the claims, Sierra found herself being called a liar on social media. It led her to offer clarification, writing in an Instagram comment, "This did not suppose to film on love and hip hop it supposed to stayed (sic) between our friend group! Me and Erica both said we will never talk about this!"

"I was caught off guard in this scene when Erica mentioned it!! That whole situation really mentality put me in a bad headspace! Safaree was a husband to someone I called my sister! He was like a brother!" she argued. "In our friendship erica would call Eric I would call scrappy [Lil Scrappy] if someone was having a problem it was never a thing like we were being inappropriate.. the initial conversation was innocent! When safaree said those inappropriate things to me I instantly called my husband at the time eric then my friend Bambi."

Sierra went on to note, "I didn't want to tell Erica cause I knew it would destroy her! & I Never seen that coming from safaree at all! and made me very uncomfortable! and I'm honestly going through my healing journey and don't have time for this at all! You can tell i was very uncomfortable in this scene." She then made it clear, "I just want peace I've been fussing with friends men which is out of line going through my own battles in relationships! Dealing with my own traumas!"

