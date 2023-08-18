Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Instagram Celebrity

Though Bobbi attended Drake's 'It's All a Blur Tour' stop in Los Angeles earlier this month, fans were assuming that the two are now feuding because they've unfollowed each other on IG.

AceShowbiz - Bobbi Althoff has made it clear that there was nothing romantic going on between her and Drake. After removing their viral interview as it allegedly caused a rift in her marriage, "The Really Good Podcast" host took to social media to shut down rumors about her hooking up with the Canadian rap star.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 16, the 25-year-old shared a screenshot of her DM with Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy. In the text, Dave said, "My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying this is not true."

In response, Bobbi replied, "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true." Dave then wrote back, "I knew I was right."

On the top of the screenshot, Bobbi explained, "I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it." She then noted, "I'm going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I."

According to Media Take Out, the interview removal stemmed from jealousy. Bobbi's husband is reportedly not happy with her flirty interaction with the OVO Sound founder in bed.

At some point in the interview, Bobbi asked if she was Drake's type. After taking some time to think about it, the "God's Plan" emcee replied, "I'd do it."

Bobbi was stunned by Drizzy's cringe response, noting that it was not the answer she would have expected from her question. "Thank you," she said, before admitting, "I'm not an 'it'." She continued to wonder, "I asked, 'Am I your type?' and you said, 'I'd do it.' "

Though Bobbi attended Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" stop in Los Angeles earlier this month, fans were assuming that the two are now feuding. Aside from the video deletion, they've been uncovered to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

