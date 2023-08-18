 

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview
Instagram
Celebrity

Though Bobbi attended Drake's 'It's All a Blur Tour' stop in Los Angeles earlier this month, fans were assuming that the two are now feuding because they've unfollowed each other on IG.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bobbi Althoff has made it clear that there was nothing romantic going on between her and Drake. After removing their viral interview as it allegedly caused a rift in her marriage, "The Really Good Podcast" host took to social media to shut down rumors about her hooking up with the Canadian rap star.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 16, the 25-year-old shared a screenshot of her DM with Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy. In the text, Dave said, "My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying this is not true."

In response, Bobbi replied, "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true." Dave then wrote back, "I knew I was right."

On the top of the screenshot, Bobbi explained, "I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it." She then noted, "I'm going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I."

  Editors' Pick

According to Media Take Out, the interview removal stemmed from jealousy. Bobbi's husband is reportedly not happy with her flirty interaction with the OVO Sound founder in bed.

At some point in the interview, Bobbi asked if she was Drake's type. After taking some time to think about it, the "God's Plan" emcee replied, "I'd do it."

Bobbi was stunned by Drizzy's cringe response, noting that it was not the answer she would have expected from her question. "Thank you," she said, before admitting, "I'm not an 'it'." She continued to wonder, "I asked, 'Am I your type?' and you said, 'I'd do it.' "

Though Bobbi attended Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" stop in Los Angeles earlier this month, fans were assuming that the two are now feuding. Aside from the video deletion, they've been uncovered to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Latto Defended by Fans After Being Accused of Biting Sexyy Red and Ice Spice's Style

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce
Related Posts
Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Latest News
Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena
  • Aug 18, 2023

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement
  • Aug 18, 2023

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 18, 2023

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Wayne Rooney's Wife 'Full of Frustration and Hurt' but Determined to Stay Despite His Infidelities
  • Aug 18, 2023

Wayne Rooney's Wife 'Full of Frustration and Hurt' but Determined to Stay Despite His Infidelities

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview
  • Aug 18, 2023

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Latto Defended by Fans After Being Accused of Biting Sexyy Red and Ice Spice's Style
  • Aug 18, 2023

Latto Defended by Fans After Being Accused of Biting Sexyy Red and Ice Spice's Style

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream