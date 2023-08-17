Mama June Claps Back at Hater Criticizing Her NSFW Content Amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Battle

Cover Images/Instagram/Milla Cochran Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, the 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' star defends herself for posting NSFW content amid her daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's cancer battle.

AceShowbiz - Mama June (June Shannon) doesn't think something is wrong with her social media content. The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star defended herself for posting NSFW content amid her daughter Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee's cancer battle.

Hitting back at the haters criticizing her post, the 44-year-old wrote in an Instagram comment, "well let me school you just a little bit." She added, "We speak almost on a daily basis."

"Life doesn't stop even though some days it feels like I'm living in a dream with all this," she went on saying. "it's a daily struggle for me [mentally] and [emotionally] to deal with and sometime [sic] to get through the day."

The reality TV star continued, "At the end of [the day], there is nothing we can change about the situation. I needed a break from reality for a minute even though it's in the front of my mind every second of every single day so me posting on social media doesn't mean I don't care or ain't there for her during this."

She then asked the troll to "walk a day in [her] shoes," before concluding, "You or anyone [don't] have any idea what I deal with and struggle with."

In the controversial post, June shared a video of herself doing a "gobbler" challenge. At one point, she lifted up her skirt to show her "gobbler" to her husband, Justin Stroud, while chilling on a sofa together.

Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo confirmed reports regarding her sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's health issues in March. "& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. no matter how famous they are," the 17-year-old wrote on March 30. "yes, I'm very famous but normal s**t happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that asap."

TMZ reported that Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Family sources informed the outlet that she was initially complaining about stomachaches. After conducting several tests, the cancer was reportedly found in her liver, kidney and lung.

