 

Honey Boo Boo Confirms Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Has Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

The former 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star takes to Instagram Story to confirm a report about her older sister Anna being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo has confirmed reports regarding her sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's health issues. Just hours after TMZ revealed Anna's cancer diagnosis, the former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star confirmed the report via Instagram Story.

"& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. no matter how famous they are," the 17-year-old [=https://pagesix.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2023/03/NYPICHPDPICT000008993590.jpg?quality=75&strip=all&w=1280]penned[u] on Thursday, March 30. "yes, I'm very famous but normal s**t happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that asap."

According to TMZ, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Family sources informed the outlet that she was initially complaining about stomachaches. After conducting several tests, the cancer was reportedly found in her liver, kidney and lung.

Anna reportedly underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February, which resulted in her losing hair. However, it was said that her family is "very hopeful" she'll through.

The family also helped take care of Anna and her two kids, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee. The 28-year-old's boyfriend, Eldridge, has been by her side as well.

Alana's post arrived after she issued a public apology amid backlash over her "ghetto" accent. "No, I wasn't attempting to offend anyone," she declared. "I did this because people frequently comment on how 'ghetto' my speech is. Which i feel in no way i do! i feel like i am my own true self and if you don't like it you simply don't have to comment on it!"

"i basically did this to troll everyone back that swears i'm trying to be something i'm not!" the teenager added. "i was proving a point to the karen's that love having an opinion on everything! but if in any way i did disrespect anyone i apologize i never meant for it to come off like that."

