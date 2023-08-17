 

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
'With a heavy heavy heart,' his publicist Aleesha Carter announces that the underground Atlanta rap star, who was signed to Jermaine Dupri's label, has passed away.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Dopeboy Ra or "RaRa", formerly known as Young Capone, has sadly passed away. The Atlanta rap star was found death after he was reported missing, his publicist Aleesha Carter confirmed on Tuesday, August 15. He was 35.

Aleesha posted on Instagram along with photos and videos of her former client, "This is with a heavy heavy heart that I'm even posting this." She added, "I can't believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing!"

"We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always," Aleesha said of their teamwork. "Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients... A friend...a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP."

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Dopeboy, whose real name was Rodriquez Smith, had been reported missing in Chicago earlier this week. Around the time of his disappearance, there were concerns about his mental health.

Dopeboy grew to prominence in the early to mid-2000s. He worked with industry heavyweights like Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, who later signed him to his So So Def label. Prior to switching his stage name to Dopeboy Ra, he released two mixtapes, 2010's "Look Who's Back" and 2011's "Paper And Politics". His latest project "SlumMade 2.0" was released in December 2022.

Following news of his sudden death, tributes poured in from the hip-hop community. Jermaine posted a photo of the late rapper which was captioned with several dove emojis. Young Dro wrote on Instagram, "Really not the type of post i wanna be posting man. The making of this video was the first thing came to mind when I heard shawty was deceased. Big talent no. Condolences to his family and loved ones."

His friend and collaborator Runway Richy shared a handful of photos of them together along with a message celebrating their joint achievements. "I hate to say this, but Rest in peace my n***a @gxdsxlldxpe @dopeboyra," he wrote. "[a middle finger emoji] what they talking bout we dropped a classic on dese [ninja emoji]." He went on gushing, "we been stamped the Eastside and u was a real one my brudda I ain't even think I was gone get this phone call but Fly High brother u was a Legend on my side."

Travis Porter also mourned the passing of Dopeboy, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "RIP 2 A ATLANTA LEGEND YOUNG CAPONE."

