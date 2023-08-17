NLE Choppa and GF Marissa Da'Nae Welcome Son After Tumultuous Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

The proud father asks his fans to excuse his 'humor' as he tried to entertain Marissa Da'Nae who was in 'pain' during her pregnancy and labor, before explaining his son's unique name.

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa and his on-and-off girlfriend Marissa Da'Nae have welcomed a son. Through their social media accounts, the couple announced that Marissa gave birth to their baby boy named Chozen Wone Da'Shun Potts on Wednesday, August 16.

Making use of his Instagram page, the rapper let out a series of photos and videos showing Marissa's pregnancy journey. In the first snap, he was seen shirtless and lying in bed with the newborn lying on his chest. Looking happy, he flashed a smile and the V sign to the camera.

The Memphis native also included a graphic video of him cutting his son's umbilical cord, while another clip showed him rapping as his baby mama was throwing up in the toilet. "ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts 8/16/23," he captioned the post,

"The Best Gift God Has Given This Year," NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, gushed, before explaining his antics in the videos, "Excuse My Humor She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian LOL. ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST."

The 20-year-old additionally posted on his Instagram Story a picture of him contorting the child's hand to hold up a middle finger. "Chozen said it not me," he wrote over it.

In a separate Story, he explained the meaning of his son's name. "His name is special, spiritual and unique," he wrote. "Chozen - Picked by God, Gods favorite, and also zenful energy. W(one) - He already 'won' at life, and he's also the chosen 'one'. Da'shun - My middle name is Lashun, Marissa's is Da'Nae. Potts - Of my last name LOL."

The "Camelot" rhymer then dropped by The Shade Room's Instagram post to explain why he chose such name for his newborn son. "His name unique to us all that really matter but it's a reason why his name is that way. We come out the womb different!" so he reasoned.

Marissa, meanwhile, took to his own social media page to share intimate pictures of her and her new bundle of joy. "So Thankful For This Journey And So Grateful For God Blessing Me With You," she captioned the post, revealing that the baby was born early on Wednesday morning at 6:53 A.M.

NLE Choppa and Marissa went through challenges before their baby's arrival. She suffered a miscarriage in March 2022. In April of this year, their relationship turned contentious as she called him out for his behavior on social media and his absence during her pregnancy.

NLE Choppa also has a daughter, Clover, who was born on June 20, 2020.

