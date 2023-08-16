SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker is revealed to make a donation of $2,500 to a local family affected by the deadly disaster, though her charitable act is met with mockery on social media.

AceShowbiz - SZA was among celebrities who offered aids to the victims of deadly wildfires in Maui. The "Kill Bill" hitmaker was revealed to make a donation of $2,500 to a local family affected by the disaster, though her charitable act was met with mockery on social media.

Catching wind of the donation that SZA, whose real name is Solana Rowe, made, some X users appeared to think that the amount was too little for a star. "She could've done more @SZA," one troll wrote on the micro-blogging platform, which was previously known as Twitter. "She couldn't squeeze in more numbers?" another asked.

Some fans, however, were quick to defend SZA. "Not y'all in the comments talking bout how much somebody should've donated when y'all name ain't even pop up on that donation sheet. On top of that she could gave several ppl $2500… y'all don't know wtf that lady did," a fan wrote.

"Y'all saying 'that's it', but it's important to acknowledge that she made donations to multiple families and organizations. Let's avoid being insincere by pretending to care about social issues when we haven't made any contributions ourselves," someone else echoed the sentiment.

One other added, "At least she donated?? Not her responsibility to donate her entire life savings." A fan also noted, "yall dont know where her money goes. Leave her alone, shes doing more than a lot of people," while another comment read, "Not these people feeling entitled, she owes nobody nothing. She worked for her money and these people didn't contribute a dime to her success. If they feel it's too small, they should make money and donate what they feel is appropriate."

The "Kiss Me More" hitmaker, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the online chatter regarding the matter.

Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, passed through Hawaii on August 8. Its wind fueled a wildfire that killed at least 101 people in the Maui town of Lahaina, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green per Tuesday, August 15.

