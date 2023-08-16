 

Jenelle Evans' Son Jace 'Safely at Home' After Reported as Runaway

The 14-year-old son of the 'Teen Mom' alum has been located and returned home hours after he was reported missing and prompted authorities to put out an alert for a runaway juvenile.

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans has been reunited with her son Jace after he was reported missing. The teen left his mother in panic on Tuesday, August 15 as he was reported as a runaway, but he has been located just hours after the "Teen Mom" alum made the report.

The Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Jace has been located and safe. Jenelle has also issued a statement through her manager August Keen. "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns," it read.

Jenelle reported his son Jace missing earlier on Tuesday. Deputies with the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department in North Carolina put out an alert for a runaway juvenile. The 14-year-old was last seen leaving school around 2:45 P.M., wearing a gray sweatshirt with the writing "Classical Charter Schools of America." Police said he may have changed into a navy T-shirt.

Jenelle's mom Barbara said she had a conversation with Jace on Monday night and he seemed totally fine. Barbara also reached out to her daughter Jenelle earlier Tuesday to see how she was doing amid her public feud with her husband David Eason, but Jenelle allegedly told Barbara she didn't want to talk and to leave her alone.

Prior to her son being located, Jenelle told TMZ that Jace recently got in trouble and had his phone taken away. "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off," she explained.

The former MTV reality star additionally stressed that his son's decision had nothing to do with her ongoing marital issue with her husband David. "Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she claimed. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

It was only five months ago that Jenelle was granted full custody of her son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis. Barbara got custody of Jace when he was much younger because Jenelle was unable to support him on her own with personal and legal issues.

