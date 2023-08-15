 

Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain

Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain
Cover Images/Faye Sadou
Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum looks happy as she's photographed having drinks during lunch and chatting with friends in Nerano after revealing her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty is living life to the fullest despite her health issue. The actress looked happy as she was enjoying a vacation in Italy with friends amid her battle with breast cancer that has spread to her brain.

In photos circulating online, the "Charmed" alum seemed to be in good spirits as she was seen having drinks during lunch with friends in Nerano on Monday, August 14. She was also photographed having a laugh with a male companion.

The 52-year-old beauty was seen enjoying a boat ride in another snap, while she was reportedly also spotted dancing during the trip. The actress wore a black tank top with orange pants while she shielded her eyes with dark shades. She also sported a round hat to cover her head from direct sunlight.

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. After undergoing treatment, she announced in April 2017 that her cancer was in remission. Sadly, in February 2020, she revealed her cancer had returned and she's now stage four.

  Editors' Pick

In June of this year, she said that the cancer had spread to her brain and is terminal. At the time, she shared a video of herself preparing for radiation therapy after getting the heartbreaking update in January.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life," she shared. She added, "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

She also revealed that she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her head on January 16. "I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me," she posted in June.

The Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210" went on admitting, "Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies at 28 in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour
Related Posts
Shannen Doherty Overwhelmed by Fear Before Surgery to Remove Tumor From Her Head

Shannen Doherty Overwhelmed by Fear Before Surgery to Remove Tumor From Her Head

Shannen Doherty Flooded With Love and Prayers as Her Breast Cancer Has Metastised to Her Brain

Shannen Doherty Flooded With Love and Prayers as Her Breast Cancer Has Metastised to Her Brain

Shannen Doherty Unleashes Video of Her Undergoing Brain Radiation, Admits She Was 'Claustrophobic'

Shannen Doherty Unleashes Video of Her Undergoing Brain Radiation, Admits She Was 'Claustrophobic'

Shannen Doherty Hints at Infidelity as She's Divorcing Third Husband Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty Hints at Infidelity as She's Divorcing Third Husband Kurt Iswarienko

Latest News
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
  • Aug 15, 2023

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault
  • Aug 15, 2023

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video
  • Aug 15, 2023

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour
  • Aug 15, 2023

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour

Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain
  • Aug 15, 2023

Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain

Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies at 28 in Fatal Motorcycle Accident
  • Aug 15, 2023

Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies at 28 in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert