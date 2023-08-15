Shannen Doherty All Smiles on Vacation in Italy Despite Breast Cancer That Spread to Brain

Cover Images/Faye Sadou Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum looks happy as she's photographed having drinks during lunch and chatting with friends in Nerano after revealing her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty is living life to the fullest despite her health issue. The actress looked happy as she was enjoying a vacation in Italy with friends amid her battle with breast cancer that has spread to her brain.

In photos circulating online, the "Charmed" alum seemed to be in good spirits as she was seen having drinks during lunch with friends in Nerano on Monday, August 14. She was also photographed having a laugh with a male companion.

The 52-year-old beauty was seen enjoying a boat ride in another snap, while she was reportedly also spotted dancing during the trip. The actress wore a black tank top with orange pants while she shielded her eyes with dark shades. She also sported a round hat to cover her head from direct sunlight.

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. After undergoing treatment, she announced in April 2017 that her cancer was in remission. Sadly, in February 2020, she revealed her cancer had returned and she's now stage four.

In June of this year, she said that the cancer had spread to her brain and is terminal. At the time, she shared a video of herself preparing for radiation therapy after getting the heartbreaking update in January.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life," she shared. She added, "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

She also revealed that she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her head on January 16. "I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me," she posted in June.

The Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210" went on admitting, "Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

