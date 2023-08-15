Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies at 28 in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The 28-year-old former Seattle Seahawks, who also played the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, died after being involved in a fatal crash in Florida.

AceShowbiz - NFL players and fans are mourning the death of former running back Alex Collins. The former Seattle Seahawks player died after being involved in a fatal crash in Florida. He was only 28 years old.

In a statement on Monday, August 14, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said that Collins was killed on Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Suburban SUV near Lauderdale Lake, Florida. The collision caused Collins to "enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car."

The report claimed that Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is currently under investigation.

The Seahawks also shared a statement from his family on social media. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," the statement read. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."

The statement continued, "We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

In a separate post, the team shared they are "absolutely heartbroken" over the sad news. "Prayers are with the Collins family," the post added.

Collins began his NFL career when the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After he played for one season in Seattle, Collins played the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Collins returned to Seattle for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Ravens also paid tribute to the late athlete. The post read, "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Head coach John Harbaugh, meanwhile, said in his own statement that Collins was "a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he rest in God's eternal place."

