 

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour

The mom of the pop star sets the record straight about a report claiming that the 'Cuff It' singer is bringing her personal toilet seats around while she's on 'Renaissance World Tour'.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles has commented on a report claiming that Beyonce Knowles is bringing her personal toilet seats around while she's on "Renaissance World Tour". The mom of the pop star set the record straight when she was interviewed on Monday, August 14.

"That is so ridiculous," Tina told TMZ when she was met at LAX. She went on to say that the viral leaked backstage picture of a black container labeled "Beyonce's Toilet Seats" was merely a part of the singer's "Renaissance World Tour" set.

"Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats," she explained. The 69-year-old went on to say that the idea of her daughter requesting her own custom toilet seat for the bathroom was "too much."

Rumors regarding Beyonce's tour rider emerged earlier this month with a source telling The Sun that the "Break My Soul" hitmaker can get anything she wants. "Beyonce is such an elite performer she can literally request anything," the insider claimed. "Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

The source continued, "Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container."

Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time Tina shut down rumors surrounding the Grammy-winning musician. Earlier this month, Tina commented on speculations that Beyonce shaded Lizzo by skipping her name while performing "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" after the "Truth Hurts" singer was sued over alleged sexual harassment.

"She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop," Tina wrote in an Instagram comment. Beyonce did include Lizzo's name again during the performance of the track at the next concert.

