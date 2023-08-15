 

Millie Bobby Brown Gushes Over 'Exciting Time' in Her Life While Planning Wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Months after getting engaged to the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, the 'Stranger Things' star reveals that she is currently planning her nuptials, yet she keeps the details under tight wraps.

  Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown has gushed over an "exciting time" in her life. A few months after announcing her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, the "Stranger Things" star revealed that she is currently planning her wedding to the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

In an interview published on Monday, August 14, the 19-year-old actress spilled how planning for her nuptials to her 21-year-old fiance made her feel. Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, she exclaimed, "I can say that the planning is going - it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

Millie went on to spill to the outlet that she keeps the details of it under tight wraps. On the reason why, she explained, "I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once, and to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

During the chat, Millie further discussed her relationship with social media. "I personally feel it wasnt adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn't have it on my phone," she pointed out. "I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom [without social media]."

"I just feel better for it. But that doesn't mean that the good social media I don't get to see. I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself," the "Enola Holmes" star noted. "I think it's nice for people to have a look through a window and see how my heart is because so many people love my characters and are interested in my characters."

"But for people to actually…I try to keep a lot of people out," Millie admitted. "I draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity really, just to keep people out and lock that fence. But it's nice to be able to open the curtains and let people see what I'm interested in, and to share that joy with others and see if they're interested in what I'm interested in."

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie unveiled that she was forbidden from spraying scents by her parents, Kelly and Robert, when she was younger. "I was never allowed to wear fragrance when I was younger," she spilled. "So I'm 19, I finally started finding who I am and figuring out who I am - slowly - and fragrance, it just feels very womanly. It just feels like the next step."

Millie announced her engagement to Jake back in April. At that time, she uploaded a black-and-white snap of her and her fiance via Instagram. Along with the photo featuring her engagement ring, she penned in the caption, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

