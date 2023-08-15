Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Blast Haters After Sharing Their Recent Travel Debacle

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks ago, the couple and their kids shared on social media that they were kicked out of an airport in Boston after camping out at the airport following a flight delay.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have reacted to backlash they faced after they revealed that they tried to sleep at an airport in Boston. Weeks following their travel debacle, the couple hit back at claims that they lied about all nearby hotels being booked.

"Everyone knew before us [that their flights were canceled] because they kept kicking ours," Dax explained on his "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday, August 14. "So by the time we acknowledge[d], 'No, this flight isn't going out tonight,' everyone's already grabbed the hotel rooms."

The 48-year-old actor went on to say that he was "confused" about "what makes someone mad about the story." His wife Kristen, meanwhile, thought it was because people lacked "emotional and intellectual capacity" as well as an "outrage addiction."

"[People] want to be angry about something. It was anything. It was like, 'You're not being kicked out,' 'Of course there were hotels,' 'I can't believe you spent $600 on pillows,' " the "Frozen (2013)" actress opined.

Dax added that only a "political schism" could have led to such a "hostile and angry" response to his and Kristen's post regarding the drama with daughters Lincoln and Delta. "We have to somehow just represent liberals," he said. "And no matter what we would do, it would be proof that we're crazy or stupid or whatever. It felt like there's something political. I don't know why you'd be so mad, unless we just symbolize liberals."

Kristen, however, opted to ignore the "s**tty comments" online. "Ultimately, it's not about us, it's about the person making the comment," "The Good Place" alum divulged. "I don't really think about it."

Last month, the couple revealed on Instagram that they and their kids were left "stranded" after getting "kicked out" of the Logan International Airport in Boston for camping out at the airport following a flight delay. Documenting the whole ordeal on Instagram Stories, Kristen shared that they had been stuck for nine hours and "made quite a home" at the gate. In one video, she was also seen brushing her teeth in the terminal.

Dax, meanwhile, took to his own page to share a video of Kristen preparing the "bedroom" which featured $600 worth of blankets, pillows as well as a single toothbrush. "Could have been a really nice hotel, but they're all taken. It's $600 a night to stay at Boston International Airport," the actor said in the clip. He also noted that there were "ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area."

They were eventually soon kicked out of the airport when the terminal closed at 1 A.M. Thankfully, Kristen and Dax eventually found a place to sleep with the help of "friends of friends."

