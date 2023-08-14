Millie Bobby Brown Banned From Wearing Perfume When She Was a Kid

Instagram Celebrity

While she's now creating her own scent, the 'Stranger Things' actress reveals she was actually not allowed by her parents to wear fragrance when she was younger.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown was forbidden from wearing perfume when she was younger. The 19-year-old actress - who was cast in Netflix sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" when she was just 11 years old - is gearing up to launch her new fragrance Wildly Me via her own brand Florence by Mills Beauty on August 22.

Millie has been excited to experiment with fragrances whilst developing her personal perfume in collaboration with fragrance house Givaudan, but her parents Kelly and Robert actually would not let her spray scent when she was growing up.

In an interview with WWD, she said, "I was never allowed to wear fragrance when I was younger. So I'm 19, I finally started finding who I am and figuring out who I am - slowly - and fragrance, it just feels very womanly. It just feels like the next step."

Millie launched her clean beauty brand back in 2019 and it was inspired by her own experiences in the makeup chair on her acting projects because she "never knew what the makeup artist was putting" on her skin.

She explained, "It's important to me because as a young person growing up in the industry and growing up in a makeup chair, I never knew what the makeup artist was putting on my skin. And that scared me. My godfather, Matthew Modine, he said to me, 'Whatever they put on your skin goes into your bloodstream,' and that stuck with me for a really long time. And it made me think, 'Why don't I go into a store and find a company that I feel like I can wear?' "

"So I make Florence by Mills for me and my generation of people that are trepidatious in going into skin care at a young age and beauty at a young age. It's not about understanding how to contour or put on fake eyelashes, but actually understand what their skin needs."

Wildly Me is described as containing notes of bergamot, sage, violet, purple iris, blooming wisteria and lavender and Millie says she wanted it to "smell like a person." She explained, "We don't want it to smell like a fragrance."

"We want it to smell like a person, we want it to smell like a field that you've walked into. I want people to smell it and feel joy, and positivity. And so when you have a company that already used that sense, it's kind of an easy transition to use those same [for fragrance]."

